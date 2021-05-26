Left Menu

Germany's far-right AfD pick hardliners as top election candidates

Some 71% of party members favoured the duo of Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla as its top candidates in an online vote against a more mainstream pair. The anti-immigrant party is polling at around 11%, down from nearly 13% in the 2017 election after which it became the main opposition.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-05-2021 00:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 00:41 IST
Germany's far-right AfD pick hardliners as top election candidates
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) picked two hardliners on Tuesday to lead the party into a September national election, dealing a blow to its more moderate wing. Some 71% of party members favoured the duo of Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla as its top candidates in an online vote against a more mainstream pair.

The anti-immigrant party is polling at around 11%, down from nearly 13% in the 2017 election after which it became the main opposition. Both Weidel and Chrupalla are already members of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament).

Chrupalla drew criticism at the time of last year's Black Lives Matter protests when he warned that multicultural countries were heading into a dead end. Set up in 2013 as an anti-euro party during the euro zone debt crisis, the AfD has shifted to the right and capitalised on voter anger over conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel's open-door policy toward migrants in 2015.

It became the third-biggest party in the 2017 election. The AfD harbours many coronavirus deniers who oppose vaccinations against COVID-19 and have joined anti-lockdown protests. The party's election manifesto also includes a call to leave the European Union.

Germany's mainstream parties refuse to cooperate with it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021