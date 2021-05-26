Left Menu

Hezbollah chief: Only way out of Lebanon crisis is viable cabinet

"The only friend who is capable of offering help is him because of his status and personal experience," Nasrallah said. Berri, also the leader of the Shi'ite Amal Movement, has repeatedly said that government formation was the only way to save Lebanon from financial collapse.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2021 01:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 01:00 IST
Hezbollah chief: Only way out of Lebanon crisis is viable cabinet

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday that the only way out of Lebanon's financial crisis was the formation of a viable cabinet.

Prime minister-designate Saad al-Hariri has been at loggerheads for months with President Michel Aoun, an ally of the powerful Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah, over cabinet positions. "The only realistic thing for the Lebanese today is that the prime minister-designate, in cooperation with the president, forms a government," Nasrallah said in televised comments.

He said there were only two ways to solve the deadlock - either the two leaders meet and decide on a government, or they do so with the help of veteran parliament speaker Nabih Berri. "The only friend who is capable of offering help is him because of his status and personal experience," Nasrallah said.

Berri, also the leader of the Shi'ite Amal Movement, has repeatedly said that government formation was the only way to save Lebanon from financial collapse. Lebanon's economic meltdown has pushed much of the population into poverty and poses the biggest threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

UAE's nuclear power journey providing lessons for newcomer countries

Global
4
Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says UNICEF report

Lack of clean water far deadlier than violence in war-torn countries, says U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021