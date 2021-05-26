Biden says U.S. sanctions against Belarus are in play
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions against Belarus are in play, but declined to speculate further about them.
Biden made the remark to reporters as he was leaving the White House en route to his home state of Delaware amid international outrage over Belarus' forcing down of a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist on board.
