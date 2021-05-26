Biden says U.S. sanctions against Belarus are in play
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions against Belarus are in play, but declined to offer more details. Biden made the remark to reporters as he was leaving the White House en route to his home state of Delaware amid international outrage over Belarus' forcing down of a jetliner and arrest of a dissident journalist on board.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 03:28 IST
- Country:
- United States
Biden made the remark to reporters as he was leaving the White House en route to his home state of Delaware amid international outrage over Belarus' forcing down of a jetliner and arrest of a dissident journalist on board. "Well, that's in play. I don't want to speculate until we get it done," Biden said when asked what the United States was considering in terms of a sanctions response.
