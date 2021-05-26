Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

One protester dies after clashes with police in Baghdad - sources

One person died and several were injured on Tuesday when Iraqi security forces fired live rounds in the air to disperse anti-government protests in central Baghdad, according to security and medical sources. The sources said 14 protesters and seven members of the security forces were hurt in the clashes.

Airlines re-route to avoid Belarus, opposition says journalist beaten

Airlines re-routed flights to avoid Belarus's airspace on Tuesday and Belarusian planes faced a possible ban from Europe, as international outrage mounted over Minsk forcing down a jetliner and arresting a dissident journalist on board. Western nations accused Belarus of hijacking and piracy over the interception of the Ryanair plane as it crossed the country on a flight from Greece to Lithuania, and diplomats said France, Ireland and Estonia would raise the incident at a private meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Wednesday.

Iran official upbeat over nuclear talks, top delegate cautious

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday he was optimistic over Tehran reaching an agreement soon at talks with world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, although Iran's top negotiator cautioned that serious issues remained. Iran and global powers have negotiated in Vienna since April to work out steps that Tehran and Washington must take on sanctions and nuclear activities to return to full compliance with Iran's 2015 nuclear pact with world powers.

Death threats and arrests: Belarus opposition media struggles at home and abroad

In an elegant apartment building in central Warsaw flying a red and white flag from its first floor balcony, a symbol of the Belarusian opposition, remnants of the anti-government media in Belarus are shrugging off a new wave of death threats. Less than a year ago, Roman Protasevich, a 26-year-old blogger and opponent of veteran President Alexander Lukashenko, was sitting in the same office helping live stream anti-government protests around 300 miles (480 km) to the east which he hoped would topple Lukashenko.

Lebanon Hezbollah chief says attacks on Jerusalem mean regional war

Lebanon's Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday any aggression against Jerusalem or its holy sites would mean regional war. Nasrallah's comments, in a televised speech, were his first since a ceasefire ended the fiercest fighting in years between Israel and Gaza-based Islamist militant group Hamas.

UK's COVID 'disaster' to be laid bare by PM Johnson's ex-chief adviser

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief adviser will on Wednesday cast his former boss as a dithering leader surrounded by fools whose ineptitude led to a "disastrous" response to the most devastating global pandemic in decades. With almost 128,000 deaths, the United Kingdom has the world's fifth worst official COVID toll, and Johnson was slow to appreciate the significance of the threat from the virus in early 2020 as it spread from China towards Britain's shores.

UK's Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders after ceasefire

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab will meet Israeli and Palestinian leaders on a one-day visit to Jerusalem and the West Bank, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday, as a ceasefire holds following the worst outbreak of fighting in years. Raab will have talks on Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz, as well as Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

Blinken announces U.S. aid to Gaza, pledges to reopen Jerusalem consulate

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pledged on a Middle East mission on Tuesday that Washington would provide new aid to help rebuild Gaza as part of efforts to bolster a ceasefire between its Islamist Hamas rulers and Israel. Hoping to reverse a move taken by former President Donald Trump that angered Palestinians, Blinken said the United States would advance the process of reopening its Jerusalem consulate that had served as its diplomatic channel to the Palestinians.

Cuba says it is surprised and irritated by new U.S. terrorism charge

Cuba charged on Tuesday that the Biden administration has continued the policies of former U.S. President Donald Trump against Havana with a decision to maintain a Trump-era determination that it is not fully cooperating in the fight against terrorism. “I hereby determine and certify to the Congress that the following countries are not cooperating fully with United States antiterrorism efforts,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in a brief note, which listed Cuba along with Iran, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Syria and Venezuela.

Biden, Putin to meet on June 16 amid disagreements

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16, the White House and the Kremlin said on Tuesday amid sharp disputes over election interference, cyberattacks, human rights and Ukraine. Both countries have lowered expectations for breakthroughs at the summit, with neither in a mood to make concessions on their many disagreements, Reuters reported earlier this month. https://reut.rs/3yFgQto

