Left Menu

Syrians go to the polls in election that Assad is set to win

Polling stations opened on Wednesday across Syria in a presidential election that is set to usher Bashar al-Assad into a fourth term in office. The government says the election shows Syria is functioning normally despite a decade-old war, but the opposition and Western nations view it as merely rubber-stamping Assad's grip on power.

Reuters | Damascus | Updated: 26-05-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 10:54 IST
Syrians go to the polls in election that Assad is set to win
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Syrian Arab Republic

Polling stations opened on Wednesday across Syria in a presidential election that is set to usher Bashar al-Assad into a fourth term in office.

The government says the election shows Syria is functioning normally despite a decade-old war, but the opposition and Western nations view it as merely rubber-stamping Assad's grip on power. Assad is running against two obscure candidates. In Damascus University's Faculty of Arts hundreds of students lined up to vote, with several buses parked outside.

"We came to elect president Bashar al-Assad...without him, Syria would not be Syria," Amal, a nursing student, said. "With our blood and soul we sacrifice our lives for you Bashar," other students chanted ahead of the opening of the polling stations.

Authorities have in the last few days organized large rallies across the country in an effort to ensure a big turnout on election day, officials privately said. The country's powerful security apparatus that underpins Assad's Alawite minority-dominated rule has also instructed senior officials to vote, they added.

"We have been told we have to go to the polls or bear responsibility for not voting," said Jafaar, a government employee in Latakia who gave his first name only for fear of reprisals. Assad first took power in 2000 on the death of his father Hafez, who had ruled for 30 years before that.

Assad's rule has been defined by a decade-long war that erupted after peaceful protests against his authoritarian rule in 2011. The conflict has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million from their homes, about half the country's population. In parts of the southern city of Deraa, the scene of the first anti-Assad protests against his authoritarian rule, local figures called for a general strike to protest the election.

"All people reject the rule of the son of Hafez," read graffiti scribbled across several towns in southern Syria, referring to Assad's father. The other two candidates in the election are former deputy cabinet minister Abdallah Saloum Abdallah, and Mahmoud Ahmed Marei, head of a small, officially sanctioned opposition party.

The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Britain, and the United States said in a statement on Tuesday, criticizing leader Bashar al-Assad, that the elections would not be free or fair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
2
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14; What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients? and more

Health News Roundup: India posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since A...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021