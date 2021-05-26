Left Menu

Lord Buddha's message of peace continues to inspire humanity: Vice president

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 11:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday greeted people on Buddha Purnima, saying the eternal message of Lord Buddha of peace, brotherhood and compassion continues to inspire humanity across the globe.

Buddha Purnima is observed to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha.

''Lord Buddha's eternal message of peace, brotherhood and compassion continues to inspire humanity across the globe. On this occasion, let us commit ourselves to the path of compassion and tolerance shown by Lord Buddha,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

