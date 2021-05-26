Left Menu

Maha: AIMIM, MNS seek easing of curbs for traders from June 1

If the administration wont act, the MNS will open their shops, he said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 26-05-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen and the MNS have demanded that the present coronavirus-induced restrictions be relaxed for traders in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district and they be allowed to open their shops from June 1, or else they will defy the curbs.

AIMIM Lok Sabha member from Aurangabad Imtiaz Jaleel in a video message said they would support the extension of the lockdown-like restrictions after June 1 if Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announces that the government will waive taxes and electricity bills of shopkeepers during this period. If the demands are not met, ''we along with businessmen in Aurangabad have decided to open the shops from June 1'', he said. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) district president Suhas Dashrathe said the number of COVID-19 cases has come down in Aurangabad and traders should be allowed to open their shops. ''If the administration won't act, the MNS will open their shops,'' he said.

