Syria's Bashar al-Assad casts his vote in presidential election

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad cast his vote on Wednesday in the country's presidential election at a polling station in the former rebel stronghold of Douma.

Douma saw some of the fiercest fightings of the civil war but is now back under government control.

Advertisement

It is part of the Eastern Ghouta region that touches the outskirts of the capital Damascus. Eastern Ghouta town was where a suspected chemical attack took place in April 2018, that prompted Western missile strikes against several suspected chemical weapons facilities in Syria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)