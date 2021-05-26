Assad says Western views on Syrian election have 'zero' value
- Country:
- Lebanon
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said the state did not give any weight to Western opinions about the validity of the presidential election taking place on Wednesday.
"The value of these opinions is zero," he told reporters after casting his vote in Douma, near to the capital Damascus and the site of a chemical attack that Assad's Western foes accused Syrian government forces of perpetrating.
Assad is all but certain to win the election. Polls close on Wednesday evening. (Writing By Maha El Dahan Editing by Gareth Jones)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gareth Jones
- Assad
- Damascus
- Syrian
- Syria
ALSO READ
Ram Karan Verma appointed as next Ambassador of India to Central African Republic
S Balachandran appointed next Ambassador to Suriname
India and Estonia Together can do a lot in Digital Sector: Ambassador of Estonia to India Katrin Kivi
India will soon provide liquid oxygen tankers to Nepal: Ambassador Kwatra
Indian-Americans have been pillar of support in fight against COVID-19: Ambassador Sandhu