Assad says Western views on Syrian election have 'zero' value

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said the state did not give any weight to Western opinions about the validity of the presidential election taking place on Wednesday.

"The value of these opinions is zero," he told reporters after casting his vote in Douma, near to the capital Damascus and the site of a chemical attack that Assad's Western foes accused Syrian government forces of perpetrating.

Assad is all but certain to win the election. Polls close on Wednesday evening. (Writing By Maha El Dahan Editing by Gareth Jones)

