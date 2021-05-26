Left Menu

Belarus opposition preparing to stage new protests - leader

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 13:38 IST
Belarus opposition preparing to stage new protests - leader
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
The Belarusian opposition is preparing to stage a new phase of active anti-government protests in Belarus, exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday.

Mass protests erupted against President Alexander Lukashenko last summer after he declared victory in a presidential election that his opponents said was rigged, but they lost momentum amid a sweeping crackdown by the authorities.

"There's nothing more to wait for - we have to stop the terror once and for all," Tsikhanouskaya said in a statement on social media.

