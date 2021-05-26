Left Menu

Maratha quota row: Maha govt can relax EWS category conditions for reservation, says BJP MP

Amid the row over quota for Marathas, BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati on Wednesday said if the Maharashtra government wants to give reservation under the EWS category, then it can do so by relaxing its conditions and need not go to the Centre for it.Notably, the Supreme Court recently struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to the Maratha community in admissions and government jobs by terming it unconstitutional, and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

Updated: 26-05-2021 14:04 IST
Notably, the Supreme Court recently struck down the Maharashtra law granting quota to the Maratha community in admissions and government jobs by terming it ''unconstitutional'', and held there were no exceptional circumstances to breach the 50 per cent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict. Talking to reporters here, the BJP MP said if the state government wishes to give reservation under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category, then it has the right to relax its conditions.

''The Maharashtra government need not to go to the Centre for the same. The state should act on it,'' the Rajya Sabha member said, adding that he will make his stand further clear over the issue on May 28.

The BJP leader, who is a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also said if the government does not pay heed to the demands of Marathas, they may need to agitate. ''But in this COVID-19 pandemic time, we can't let people die by coming out on roads. If we are safe, we can fight for the reservation later,'' he said.

The Marathas had put forth their demands earlier and public representatives from the ruling as well as opposition parties in the state should take the responsibility to work for the community's welfare, he added.

