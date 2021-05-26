Left Menu

Belarus leader accuses arrested blogger of planning 'bloody rebellion' - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:14 IST
Belarus leader accuses arrested blogger of planning 'bloody rebellion' - TASS
  • Country:
  • Russia

President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that an opposition blogger whose arrest has sparked international outrage had planned to stage a "bloody rebellion" in Belarus, the TASS news agency reported.

Roman Protasevich, an exiled blogger was placed on a "terrorist" watchlist by Belarusian authorities in November. He was arrested in Minsk on Sunday after the plane he was travelling on was diverted over a false bomb threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021