Belarus leader accuses arrested blogger of planning 'bloody rebellion' - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 14:14 IST
President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday that an opposition blogger whose arrest has sparked international outrage had planned to stage a "bloody rebellion" in Belarus, the TASS news agency reported.
Roman Protasevich, an exiled blogger was placed on a "terrorist" watchlist by Belarusian authorities in November. He was arrested in Minsk on Sunday after the plane he was travelling on was diverted over a false bomb threat.
