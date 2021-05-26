UK PM Johnson considered COVID-19 a 'scare story' like swine flu - Cummings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson considered COVID-19 to be a 'scare story' in February 2020, his former top aide Dominic Cummings told parliament on Wednesday.

"The basic thought was that in February the prime minister regarded this as just a scare story... he described it as the new swine flu," Cummings told lawmakers.

