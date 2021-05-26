UK PM Johnson considered being injected with coronavirus, Cummings says
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have been willing to inject himself with the novel coronavirus as he was so sceptical COVID-19 was a threat, his former top aide Dominic Cummings told parliament on Wednesday.
Cummings said that officials worried Johnson would not have been constructive in planning for the severity of the pandemic had he chaired emergency "COBR" meetings.
"The view of various officials inside Number 10 was, if we have Prime Minister chairing COBR meetings and he just tells everyone this is swine flu, don't worry about it and I'm going to get (Chief Medical Officer) Chris Whitty to inject me live on TV with coronavirus ... that would not help," Cummings told lawmakers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson
- Dominic Cummings
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Chris Whitty
ALSO READ
Johnson withdraws from Nelson with knee discomfort
Sports News Roundup: Johnson withdraws from Byron Nelson with knee discomfort; Columbus Crew rebrands to Columbus SC and more
US looking at joint production of Johnson and Johnson's COVID vaccine in India
UK's Johnson vows to set up COVID inquiry in this parliament session
PM Johnson promises to 'level up' UK with post-pandemic plans in 'Queen's Speech'