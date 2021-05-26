Belarus leader says he expects no more mass protests after opposition announces new phase
- Country:
- Russia
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in televised comments on Wednesday that he believed there would be no repeat of the mass protests that erupted last summer.
The comments came shortly after exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said Lukashenko's opponents were preparing to stage a new phase of active anti-government protests in Belarus.
Mass protests broke out last summer after Lukashenko declared victory in a presidential election that his opponents said was rigged, but they lost momentum amid a sweeping crackdown by the authorities.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarusian
- Sviatlana
- Tsikhanouskaya
- Belarus
- Lukashenko
ALSO READ
Jailed Belarusian activist says this year the hardest and happiest of her life
Belarusian military jet crashes, killing 2
Detained Belarusian blogger appears in video, opposition cries foul
Detained Belarusian blogger Protasevich appears in video
'This is total insanity,' says father of detained Belarusian journalist