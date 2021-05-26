Kremlin says no reason to mistrust Belarus explanation of plane incident
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it had no reason to mistrust the Belarusian explanation of the forced landing on Sunday of a Ryanair flight in Minsk where a dissident blogger was arrested.
Belarusian President Lukashenko on Wednesday said he had acted legally and in accordance with all international norms, accused the West of trying to use the plane's diversion to wage hybrid war against him, and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident.
