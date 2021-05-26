Left Menu

Kremlin says no reason to mistrust Belarus explanation of plane incident

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:43 IST
Kremlin says no reason to mistrust Belarus explanation of plane incident
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it had no reason to mistrust the Belarusian explanation of the forced landing on Sunday of a Ryanair flight in Minsk where a dissident blogger was arrested.

Belarusian President Lukashenko on Wednesday said he had acted legally and in accordance with all international norms, accused the West of trying to use the plane's diversion to wage hybrid war against him, and said it had falsely portrayed his handling of the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021