Kremlin says does not expect formal 'reset' in ties at Biden-Putin summit

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised against what he said would be "excessive expectations" of progress at the summit, but said that the meeting itself was nonetheless very important. Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16, the White House and the Kremlin said on Tuesday with ties at post Cold War lows.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-05-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:49 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin on Wednesday said it did not expect a formal reset in Russia-U.S. ties at a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden next month. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov advised against what he said would be "excessive expectations" of progress at the summit but said that the meeting itself was nonetheless very important.

Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16, the White House and the Kremlin said on Tuesday with ties at post-Cold War lows. Peskov said a huge amount of problems had built up in bilateral ties.

