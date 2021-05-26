TN CM asks Centre to take back farm laws, assures resolution in Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the farm laws by accepting the demands of farmers and said his party's poll promise of passing a resolution against these legislations in the Assembly would be fulfilled.

While May 26 marks the completion of six months of the protest by the farmers in Delhi against the farm laws, it was a matter of conern that the Union government has so far not come forward to scrap the contentious laws or resolve the issue through constructive parleys, he said in a statement.

Advertisement

In the DMK's 2021 Assembly election manifesto, people were assured that the Central government would be urged to rescind these three laws by passing a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Stalin recalled.

The Chief Minister urged the Centre to 'withdraw the farm laws by accepting the fair demands of farmers protesting in Delhi.' Also, he said his party assurances on farm laws to the farmers -apparently referring to aspects inclduing a resolution in Assembly- would be fulfilled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)