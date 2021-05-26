Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan dismisses allegations of mob boss, vows justice

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday dismissed mob boss Sedat Peker's allegations of corruption and other crimes against his top officials and allies, and he defended the interior minister and vowed to seek justice. A series of bombshell videos by convicted gang leader Peker has attracted tens of millions of views videos.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-05-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 15:54 IST
Turkey's Erdogan dismisses allegations of mob boss, vows justice
Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday dismissed mob boss Sedat Peker's allegations of corruption and other crimes against his top officials and allies, and he defended the interior minister and vowed to seek justice. A series of bombshell videos by convicted gang leader Peker has attracted tens of millions of views videos. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu has denied Peker's accusations, but the videos have prompted harsh criticism from opposition parties, threatening Erdogan's government.

Speaking to his party's lawmakers, in his first public address of the issue, Erdogan said the goal of the videos was to harm Turkey. The government would chase organised crime criminals all over the world, bring them home and hand them to the law in order to thwart these "games," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021