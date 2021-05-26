Left Menu

Four-time Assam MLA dies of post-COVID complications

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 26-05-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 18:06 IST
Four-time Assam MLA dies of post-COVID complications
  • Country:
  • India

Four-time Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary died due to post-COVID complications at a state-run hospital here on Wednesday, its doctors said.

The Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF) leader was 68 and is survived by his wife and four children.

The Assam government said the opposition MLA's last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

He had represented the Gossaigaon constituency in Kokrajhar district since 2006 and defeated his nearest rival of UPPL's Somnath Narzary by over 10,000 votes in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Narzary was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after getting infected with COVID-19 and subsequently tested negative but his condition deteriorated due to comorbidities, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said.

Mahanta had visited the MLA at the hospital on Tuesday night after he was put on ventilator support.

''Though he had won against COVID, unfortunately, he succumbed to comorbidity issues...my condolences to his family and well-wishers,'' the health minister said.

Narzary was earlier a high school headmaster and was also associated with several social organisations.

Condoling the legislator's death, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, ''I am pained to learn about the untimely demise of Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary. A dedicated social worker, committed politician and deeply loved, his absence shall be sorely missed.'' Sarma's cabinet decided that Narzary's last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

In a cabinet meeting, two minutes' silence was observed to mourn the MLA's death.

Sarma directed ministers U G Brahma and Parimal Suklabaidya to visit Narzary's house and extend condolences to the bereaved family on the state government's behalf.

State Congress chief Ripun Bora said, ''Extremely saddened at the sudden demise of our Mahajot (Grand Alliance) partner BPF MLA. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.'' PTI DG ACD ACD

