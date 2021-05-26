Ex-AIADMK Mla passes away

Former AIADMK MLA K P Raju died in the early hours of Wednesday due to renal related ailment at a private hospital here, party sources said.

He was 65 and leaves his wife, daughter and son, the sources said.

Advertisement

Raju represented Perur assembly constituency in the city during 1991-96.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)