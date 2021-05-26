Ex-AIADMK Mla passes away
Former AIADMK MLA K P Raju died in the early hours of Wednesday due to renal related ailment at a private hospital here, party sources said.
He was 65 and leaves his wife, daughter and son, the sources said.
Raju represented Perur assembly constituency in the city during 1991-96.
