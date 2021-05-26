Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Indian doctors question plan to hand out guru's COVID-19 remedy

Indian doctors on Wednesday decried the free distribution of an unproven remedy to COVID-19 patients by the state of Haryana as the maker of the herbal medicine faced a backlash over comments in which he said modern medicine had caused deaths. The northern state, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, said this week it would hand out Coronil to COVID-19 patients. The ayurvedic medicine was launched by yoga guru Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali Ayurved last year to much fanfare as a COVID-19 cure.

Iraq militia chief arrested over attacks on base hosting U.S. forces - security sources

Iraqi security forces on Wednesday arrested senior militia commander Qasim Muslih under the country's anti-terrorism law, three security sources said. Muslih was arrested in Baghdad for involvement in several attacks including recent assaults on Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces, two of the security sources with direct knowledge of the arrest told Reuters.

Defiant Belarus leader accuses West of waging 'hybrid war'

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Wednesday a journalist pulled off a plane that landed in Minsk had been plotting a bloody rebellion, and accused the West of waging a hybrid war against him. In his defiant remarks, his first in public since he ordered a warplane to intercept a Ryanair flight between EU members Greece and Lithuania, he showed no hint of backing down from confrontation with countries that accuse him of air piracy.

IATA calls for review into Belarus plane incident

The head of global airline industry body IATA said a review was needed of what happened when a Ryanair flight was forced to land in Belarus to ensure that such an incident is never repeated. "I think it is important that we have a detailed and fundamental review of what happened so that everybody can be clear about the steps that were taken and, more importantly, that the international community comes together and ensures that action like this never happens again," IATA director general Willie Walsh told an online briefing on Wednesday.

Blinken meets Egypt's Sisi as U.S. seeks to secure Gaza ceasefire

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met top officials in Cairo on Wednesday during a Middle East tour aimed at shoring up a ceasefire that ended the worst fighting in years between Israel and Palestinian militants. Egypt has longstanding relations with both sides in the conflict and played a key role in brokering the ceasefire after 11 days of violence, in coordination with the United States.

UK PM Johnson considered having COVID injection in early 2020, ex-adviser says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was disastrously slow to impose a lockdown in 2020 because he thought COVID-19 was a scare story and even considered getting injected with coronavirus on live television to show it was benign, his former chief adviser said. Johnson subsequently caught COVID-19 early in the pandemic and was so ill that he was moved to intensive care at a London hospital where he received litres of oxygen. He later said plans had been prepared to announce his death.

Syria's Assad votes in former rebel town, site of chemical attack

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad cast his vote on Wednesday in an election expected to win him a fourth term, choosing the former rebel stronghold of Douma where a suspected chemical weapons attack in 2018 prompted Western air strikes. The government says the election shows Syria is functioning normally despite a decade-old conflict. The fighting has killed hundreds of thousands of people and driven 11 million people - about half the country's population - from their homes.

Mayor of German town hit by Greensill losses won't seek re-election

The mayor of Nordenham, one of the German towns hardest hit by losses on funds with the failed Greensill Bank, said on Wednesday that he would not run for re-election as he takes political responsibility for the investments. German towns and cities had parked around 500 million euros ($611.40 million) of their savings with Greensill Bank, which collapsed earlier this year as part of financier Lex Greensill's insolvent Greensill Capital.

Through fashion, Rwandan-born designer champions African unity

Rwandan-born fashion designer and visual artist Eli Gold left his home when he was 13 as his country was wracked by a civil war and genocide, a journey that took him across several African states. Gold lived in Tanzania, Burundi and Malawi among others after leaving Rwanda, before arriving in South Africa, where he is based.

Analysis: As Gaza fighting ebbs, Israel's communities eye each other warily

Two days after Hamas and Israel began launching rockets and air strikes, Israel's president called a TV station to plead with his fellow Jews and the country's Arab minority not to turn on each other over the conflict. Reuven Rivlin, who belongs to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud Party, takes pride in the fact that his scholarly father translated the Koran from Arabic to Hebrew.

