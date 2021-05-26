Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Alaska's Great Sitkin volcano erupts, aviation alert issued

Alaska's Great Sitkin volcano erupted on Thursday, sparking a red warning, the United States Geological Survey said https://bit.ly/3yGFjP6. The Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) issued a red aviation alert level warning for Great Sitkin, meaning significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere is likely.

Why Roma migrants from Europe are taking rafts from Mexico to enter the U.S.

Among the hundreds of Central American migrants crossing the Rio Grande river daily on rafts from Mexico to Texas, dozens stood out on a recent day. They were generally taller and some wore skirts, stylish shoes and tracksuits, while many of the other migrants wore T-shirts, pants and jeans. U.S. border patrol officers who apprehended them near the river tried to speak to them in Spanish. There was a pause as some of the border crossers explained in broken English that they were Romanians, a Reuters photographer said.

Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards avoid prison as judge approves pact with prosecutors

Two jail guards who admitted to falsifying records on the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself on their watch won a federal judge's approval on Tuesday for an agreement to end the criminal case against them and let them avoid prison. The defendants, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, had been accused of falling asleep and surfing the internet rather than checking on Epstein every 30 minutes at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.

Two moderate Democrats urge Senate Republicans to back U.S. Capitol riot probe

Two U.S. Senate Democrats known for independent streaks urged Republicans on Tuesday to support a bipartisan commission into the deadly January attack on the Capitol, after one in six House Republicans broke with party leadership and backed the probe. Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema called on Republicans to work with them to reach agreement on a bill to investigate the events leading up to and on Jan. 6, when President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building while Congress was certifying Democrat Joe Biden's November election victory, leaving five dead.

U.S. a top target for foreign and domestic influence operations, says new Facebook report

The United States topped a list of the countries most frequently targeted by deceptive foreign influence operations using Facebook between 2017 and 2020, the social media company said in a new report released on Wednesday. It also came second on a list of countries targeted by domestic influence operations in that same time period. Facebook Inc said one of the top sources of coordinated inauthentic behavior networks targeting the United States in the year leading up to the 2020 presidential election was domestic campaigns originating in the United States itself, as well as foreign operations from Russia and Iran.

George Floyd's family lobbies Biden for U.S. police reform on anniversary of death

A year after his killing sparked a national reckoning over U.S. racial injustice, George Floyd's relatives met on Tuesday with President Joe Biden at the White House and with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to urge passage of police reform legislation in their loved one's name. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who died in handcuffs with his neck pinned to a Minneapolis street under a white police officer's knee, become the face of a national movement against police brutality and bias in the U.S. criminal justice system.

U.S. steps up pursuit of far-right activists in 2016 voter suppression probe

The indictment of a far-right internet activist on charges of interfering with the 2016 U.S. election reflects a strategic shift by the Department of Justice and sets the stage for new cases against more prominent right-wing actors, according to people familiar with the matter. Federal prosecutors debated for years whether and how to pursue criminal cases against Americans suspected of disseminating false voting instructions to manipulate the election, three people with knowledge of the discussions said.

Former Virginia Republican Senator John Warner dies at 94

Former U.S. Senator John Warner of Virginia, who at times clashed with fellow Republicans during his three decades in office, has died of heart failure. He was 94. Warner died late on Tuesday, with his wife and daughter at his side, his chief of staff Susan Magill said in an email to family and friends, according to a Politico report on Wednesday. The Washington Post said he died in Alexandria, Virginia.

One of two Americans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine - CDC

Nearly one out of two Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while half the citizens above the age of 18 in the country have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency said 164,378,258 people, or 49.5% of the total U.S. population, had received at least one dose, while 131,078,608 people, or 50% of the adult population, in the country are fully vaccinated.

Appeal of ex U.S. Marine held in Russia disrupted after he got COVID-19 - father

A legal appeal by former U.S Marine Trevor Reed, who is serving a jail term in Russia, has been postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19, his father said on Wednesday. The American national was sentenced to nine years in jail last July after being convicted of endangering the lives of two police officers while drunk in Mosow.

