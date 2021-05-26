BJP accuses Kejriwal of U-turn on vaccination decetralisation and doing 'politics of self-promotion'

The BJP on Wednesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for criticising the Modi government over the vaccination programme, as it charged him with doing ''politics of self-promotion'' and asked him to desist from ''abuse and accuse'' tactics.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Kejriwal had earlier advocated decentralisation of the vaccination programme and opening it up, but after the Centre did so, he has taken a ''U-turn'' and is indulging in ''lies, misinformation and credit-taking''.

At a virtual press conference, the BJP leader also played an earlier video of the Aam Aadmi Party leader in which he is heard saying that the Centre has been ''controlling'' the inoculation drive and that Delhi should not be clubbed with the rest of the country as some state governments are efficient and some other are less so.

The BJP's reaction came after Kejriwal earlier in the day said it was the Centre's responsibility to procure vaccines, and noted that no state government has been able to purchase even ''one additional vaccine'' so far.

''All state governments have tried everything, they have (floated) global tenders and talked to all vaccine-manufacturers. All firms have declined to talk to us,'' the chief minister said at an online briefing, adding the Centre needs to demonstrate a sense of urgency and run the vaccination drive on a war-footing.

Patra said the Delhi chief minister holds two to three press conferences almost daily to do politics. ''He appears to be doing the politics of self-promotion. Now is not the time for such politics,'' he said, adding the AAP chief should shun ''accuse and abuse'' tactics. Hitting back at his claim of Delhi running short of COVID vaccines, the BJP leader said even today the Kejriwal government has over 1.5 lakh vaccine doses. The Centre has made over 20 crore doses of vaccines available to states in 130 days, he added, noting that India ranks second only to the US in this regard.

Over 42 percent of Indians over 60 years of age have got at least one dose of vaccine, he added. Patra also took potshots at Kejriwal over his recent claim that his government is preparing for the third wave of the pandemic and asked why he did not prepare for the second wave.

During the second wave he blamed the Modi government for the lack of oxygen and other matters, then how is he preparing now for the third wave, the BJP leader asked and asked Kejriwal to apologise for his ''mistake'' of not taking adequate measures to deal with the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

He also took a swipe at Kejriwal for his Pakistan reference. Speaking on the Centre's decision to allow states to approach vaccine manufacturers for procurement, the Delhi CM had said, ''It is something like Pakistan declaring a war on India and then they ask if Delhi has manufactured a nuclear bomb and Uttar Pradesh bought a tank.... It is the central government's responsibility to procure and supply vaccines. Delhi can be held accountable if they (the Centre) give us vaccines and we do not open up centres.'' When India was indeed in a war with Pakistan, Kejriwal was seeking evidence, Patra said, referring to the surgical strikes by the Indian forces inside Pakistani territory to target terror camps.

