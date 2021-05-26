Left Menu

Karnataka: BJP MLA takes out 'Agnihotra procession' to fight COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 20:40 IST
Amid a lockdown to check coronavirus spread in Karnataka, a BJP MLA has taken out an 'Agnihotra procession' here, claiming that smoke emitted from the ritual fire would ward off COVID-19.

The MLA, Abhay Patil, accompanied by several followers, dragged a push cart with smoldering cowdung cakes, neem, camphor and other herbs which forms 'Agnihotra' on Tuesday.

The lockdown and COVID-19 protocols were allegedly flouted and police too reportedly did not interrupt the procession taken out with a purpose to defeat the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters later, Patil said the Agnihotra procession was a reminder of the ancient medicinal practices of India.

He added that he would continue performing the ritual till June 15.

