Syria to keep polls open for five more hours - state news agency

Syria will keep the polls for its presidential election open for five more hours until midnight, state news agency SANA said on Wednesday.

The statement by the higher judicial council said the decision was a result of high turnout.

Syrians are voting in an election that is all but certain to usher President Bashar al-Assad into his fourth term in power.

