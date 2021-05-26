Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:00 IST
Set up vaccination centres for pregnant, lactating women: Delhi Cong to AAP govt
The Delhi congress on Wednesday demanded that the Delhi government ''immediately'' establish vaccination centres for pregnant and lactating women.

Addressing a digital press conference, Amrita Dhawan, the Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress president, said the Arvind Kejriwal government must immediately establish vaccination centres for such women as the central government had made changes in the guidelines on May 19 to include these two categories for inoculation.

Delhi should follow in the footsteps of Mumbai that has already started vaccination for pregnant and lactating women without registration, she added.

''With Delhi running short of vaccines, and CM Arvind Kejriwal making no earnest efforts to buy vaccines directly from Indian/foreign companies on time, it is unlikely that these special category of women would get their vaccine shots any time soon, as there is a severe vaccine crunch now, to put people in the lurch,'' Dhawan said.

She also suggested that the Delhi government set up neonatal intensive-care unit (NICU), Covid Care Centre, and proper arrangements in the paediatric wards of hospitals to be prepared for the next wave of the pandemic ''that is likely to hit children hard''.

The press conference was also attended by Rinku, leader of the Congress party in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Alleging that the Kejriwal government did not make use of the MCD hospitals to treat Covid patients, despite shortage of ventilator beds, Rinku said the Delhi and the Union governments instead ''chose to indulge in public spats to score politics points, detrimental to the interest of the people, severely impacted by the latest Covid surge''.

''The MCD hospitals have around 3,797 beds, and following Delhi Congress' persistent demand, 400-500 beds were reserved in MCD hospitals for Covid patients, but these were mostly ordinary beds without oxygen facility,'' she claimed.

