Left Menu

'Politics on corpses, Congress style': Harsh Vardhan hits back at Rahul Gandhi over COVID deaths tweet

In a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on a New York Times report on India's COVID-19 figure, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that the former trusts New York more than Delhi, adding that he spoke of vulture intent on playing politics over deaths related to coronavirus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:11 IST
'Politics on corpses, Congress style': Harsh Vardhan hits back at Rahul Gandhi over COVID deaths tweet
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his tweet on a New York Times report on India's COVID-19 figure, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said that the former trusts New York more than Delhi, adding that he spoke of vulture intent on playing politics over deaths related to coronavirus. "Politics on corpses, INCIndia Style! Although vultures are disappearing from trees, it seems their spirit has been absorbed by vultures of the earth. @RahulGandhi ji trusts #NewYork more than #Delhi. One should learn to play politics on corpses from the vultures of the earth," Vardhan's tweet read.

"Numbers don't lie... GOI does," Gandhi had tweeted this morning, along with The New York Times article headlined "Just How Big Could India's True Covid Toll Be". The article estimated the number of COVID-19 deaths that might have occurred in the country by comparing it with the official tally of COVID cases reported by the government.

With the massive surge in Covid cases across the country in the second wave of the COVID pandemic, India has crossed the mark of three lakh deaths due to the virus and now stands at the third position in the world for registering the maximum number of deaths after the United States and Brazil. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021