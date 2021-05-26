Left Menu

Nitish writes to Sikkim counterpart seeking release of body of Bihar resident

PTI | Patna | Updated: 26-05-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 21:44 IST
Nitish writes to Sikkim counterpart seeking release of body of Bihar resident
File Photo Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday wrote to his Sikkim counterpart Prem Singh Tamang requesting that the body of a resident of the state, who succumbed to COVID-19 in the north-eastern province two days ago, be handed over to the bereaved family members for last rites.

In his letter to Tamang, Kumar said that Nurul Huda had breathed his last at Gangtok on May 24 following ''COVID-19- related complications''.

The deceased belonged to Kishanganj district in north Bihar and a request was made by the administration there, on behalf of family members, to its counterpart in Gangtok for handing over the body.

''But, this request has not been accepted so far. It is essential that the customary rights of the deceased and their family members are respected.....I request you to personally look into the matter and facilitate the early release of the body'', Kumar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

CAMS Q4 PAT surges 39.6% to Rs 60.13 cr, revenues up 14.3%

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg; Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg and more

Sports News Roundup: Bianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg...

 Global
4
DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

DCW Limited announces Q4 & FY21 results

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021