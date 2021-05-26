Left Menu

Biden says U.S. intelligence community divided on COVID origin

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2021 22:26 IST
President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the U.S. intelligence community is divided on the question of where COVID-19 emerged from, including whether it came from human contact with an infected animal or a laboratory accident.

Biden said in a statement that he has called for further investigation into the pandemic's origins.

