Gujarat: Cong seeks higher compensation for cyclone-hit people

The Gujarat unit of the Congress on Wednesday said that as per the survey carried out by the party, cyclone Tauktae, which had hit the state over a week back, caused damage to property and crops worth Rs 10,000 crore, and hence the Centre's financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore was not sufficient.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda, while addressing a press conference, said the package of Rs 1,000 crore, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 19, was not enough to compensate those affected by the cyclone.

In a bid to persuade the BJP government in increasing the quantum of the relief package, senior Congress leaders will meet Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat on Thursday and seek his intervention in this regard, he said.

''Coastal Gujarat was hit by a cyclone after a very long time. A number of houses were completely or partially damaged. The package of Rs 1,000 crore announced by the PM is not enough. The affected people must get full compensation for the losses they suffered. The government should start giving lump sum compensation instead of waiting for the final survey,” Chavda said. ''As per our internal survey, which we conducted by visiting the affected areas, the cyclone destroyed property and crops worth Rs 10,000 crore. We will meet the governor on Thursday to seek his intervention in persuading the government to increase the relief package amount,'' he added. The state government on Wednesday announced a package of Rs 500 crore for the farmers who have lost their crops, especially mango and coconut trees, which were uprooted due to the gusty winds.

Earlier in the day, the state government said it would provide Rs 95,000 to those who have lost their entire house due to the cyclone. While Rs 25,000 have been approved for 33 per cent damage to the house, people who lost their shanty are also entitled to get relief assistance of Rs 10,000.

