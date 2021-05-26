Blinken says he discussed Egypt's human rights record with Sisi
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-05-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 26-05-2021 22:28 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had a lengthy discussion with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about Cairo's human rights record.
Speaking to reporters in Amman after a flight from Cairo, Blinken also said he raised with Sisi the issue of Americans who have been detained in Egypt. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk)
