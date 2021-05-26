Blinken says he discussed Egypt's human rights record with Sisi

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he had a lengthy discussion with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about Cairo's human rights record.

Speaking to reporters in Amman after a flight from Cairo, Blinken also said he raised with Sisi the issue of Americans who have been detained in Egypt. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)