Rajasthan CM creating atmosphere of fear in state over Covid infection in children: BJP

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of creating an atmosphere of fear in the state by talking about the possibility of the spread of COVID-19 in children.

His remarks come after Gehlot on Tuesday had said that in a country with a population of 130 crore, if vaccines were not provided soon and the third wave of coronavirus starts affecting children, then the situation of lack of oxygen and medicines would be worse than the second wave and saving children lives would be difficult.

Poonia said the chief minister's statement suggests that he has lost the will to handle the coronavirus crisis in the state.

''The chief minister is saying that the government will not be able to save the children. By saying this, the chief minister is not only giving evidence of his irresponsibility, but is creating an atmosphere of fear in the state,'' he said. ''If the chief minister had assured the people that health services would be strengthened, it would have boosted the morale of the people. But the CM’s statements suggest that he has lost the will to manage and govern the corona crisis,'' Poonia said.

He said under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is fighting coronavirus.

''The government is continuously helping all the states while the chief minister is hiding his failures and actual figures of deaths and cases,” the BJP leader claimed.

''The state government falsely accuses the Centre and tries to mislead the people,” he added.

