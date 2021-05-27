Left Menu

Mali's president and prime minister will be released gradually, says military

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 27-05-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 01:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Mali

Mali's interim president and prime minister, who resigned earlier on Wednesday, will be released from detention gradually due to security considerations, according to a representative of the military authorities who detained the two leaders.

The decision was announced at a press conference by Major Baba Cisse, an advisor to Vice President Assimi Goita, who led the intervention that has sparked a standoff with international powers.

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

