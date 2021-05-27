Mali's president and prime minister will be released gradually, says military
Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 27-05-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 01:45 IST
- Country:
- Mali
Mali's interim president and prime minister, who resigned earlier on Wednesday, will be released from detention gradually due to security considerations, according to a representative of the military authorities who detained the two leaders.
The decision was announced at a press conference by Major Baba Cisse, an advisor to Vice President Assimi Goita, who led the intervention that has sparked a standoff with international powers.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assimi Goita
- Mali
Advertisement