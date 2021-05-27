Left Menu

TDP unable to bear welfare governance of YSRCP, says Andhra minister

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Wednesday lambasted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh saying that they have lost their mental balance as they are unable to bear the welfare governance of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 27-05-2021 05:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 05:45 IST
TDP unable to bear welfare governance of YSRCP, says Andhra minister
Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Twitter).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah on Wednesday lambasted Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh saying that they have lost their mental balance as they are unable to bear the welfare governance of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Perni Nani said, "YS Jaganmohan Reddy will complete two years of rule on May 30. In these two years, Jagan completed many programmes for the public welfare, which Chandrababu never did during his 14 years of rule. Chandrababu would promise many things during elections and used to forget them after coming to power."

Minister Perni Nani claimed that public affection towards the CM is increasing by the day...but the TDP is playing dirty politics against the YSRCP government. "Jagan has fulfilled 107 out of 129 promises made in the election manifesto within two years of time. Education and Health have been given higher priority in Jagan's rule. People are recognising the deeds of the YSRCP rule. Jagan government has stood by the public in their fight against COVID-19. But Chandrababu Naidu is playing cheap politics at this tough times," the Minister further said.

He also slammed Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh for criticising the state government for arresting former TDP MLA BC Janardan Reddy, who has attacked a dalit YSRCP activist, and asserted that law will take its own course. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021