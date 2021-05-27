Left Menu

Biden sends greetings to Buddhists on Vesak

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 06:16 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 06:16 IST
Biden sends greetings to Buddhists on Vesak
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden sent greetings on Wednesday to the Buddhist community on the occasion of Vesak, a day honouring the birth, enlightenment and passing of the Buddha.

''(First Lady) Jill (Biden) and I extend our warmest wishes to Buddhists in the United States and around the world as they celebrate Vesak, a day honoring the birth, enlightenment, and passing of the Buddha,'' Biden said in a message.

The ceremonial lighting of a lamp, the symbol of this holiday that has been celebrated for over 2,500 years, reminds people of Buddhism's teachings of compassion, humility and selflessness that endure today, he added.

''On this day, we also commemorate the many contributions of Buddhists in America, who enrich our communities and our country as we all work together toward brighter days ahead,'' Biden said.

According to the Dharma Into Action Foundation, the White House celebrated Vesak for the first time with the Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, lighting a candle in the presence of three venerables representing the three traditions of Mahayana, Theravada and Vajrayana Buddhism.

Joining Buddhists at home and around the world in their celebration of Vesak, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said Happy Buddha Purnima.

''On this occasion, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of Buddhist communities the world over. We join these communities in recommitting ourselves to upholding the universal principles of compassion, peace and respect for human dignity,'' he said.

''May this day inspire us all to reflect on our shared values and to collectively work to build a better world for Buddhists and people of all belief traditions,'' Blinken said.

In a separate statement, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power wished Buddhists in the United States and around the world a joyous Vesak.

''Vesak, one of the most important Buddhist festivals, is a time of reflection on the Buddha's teachings of peace, compassion, and enlightenment, and reminds us of the importance of USAID's work to advance the cause of human dignity and serve those most in need,'' she said.

''On this day, we commemorate the many contributions of Buddhists to humanity's progress and recommit ourselves to building a more enlightened and peaceful world,'' Power said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021