Left Menu

U.S. trade boss raised 'issues of concern' in candid talks with China's Liu - USTR

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 07:53 IST
U.S. trade boss raised 'issues of concern' in candid talks with China's Liu - USTR
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai voiced concerns during her initial, candid virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday, her office said in a statement. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris administration's worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern," it said.

Tai also told Liu that she looks forward to future discussions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand health systems hackers release patient details to the media

New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021