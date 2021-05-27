U.S. trade boss raised 'issues of concern' in candid talks with China's Liu - USTR
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 07:53 IST
- United States
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai voiced concerns during her initial, candid virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday, her office said in a statement. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris administration's worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern," it said.
Tai also told Liu that she looks forward to future discussions.
