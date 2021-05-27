U.S. trade boss raised 'issues of concern' in candid talks with China's Liu - USTR

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai voiced concerns during her initial, candid virtual meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He on Wednesday, her office said in a statement. "During their candid exchange, Ambassador Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris administration's worker-centered trade policy and her ongoing review of the U.S.-China trade relationship, while also raising issues of concern," it said.

Tai also told Liu that she looks forward to future discussions.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)