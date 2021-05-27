Left Menu

Pawar meets Maha CM; discusses political, COVID-19 situation

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-05-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 11:50 IST
Pawar meets Maha CM; discusses political, COVID-19 situation
  • Country:
  • India

NCP president Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and discussed the political situation in the state and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's handling of the COVID-19 situation.

The meeting took place late Wednesday evening at the chief minister's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, sources said on Thursday.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders after Pawar (80) recovered from his gall bladder surgery.

The Shiv Sena, led by Thackeray, shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

The deliberationswere centred around political developments in the state, NCP sources said.

The two leaders discussed the MVA government's management of COVID-19, they said.

Pawar expressed satisfaction over the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of the lockdown-like restrictions to contain the second wave of the viral infection, the sources said.

Issues like the easing of restrictions and reservation in promotions in government jobs are likely to figure in the cabinet meeting scheduled later on Thursday, they said.

The Maharashtra government earlier this month extended the lockdown-like restrictions in the state till June 1 to break the chain of COVID-19.

Pawar underwent the gall bladder surgery at a private hospital in Mumbai last month.

Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct on March 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021