Left Menu

Iran's Khamenei backs barring prominent moderate, conservative candidates from June vote

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-05-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 14:00 IST
Iran's Khamenei backs barring prominent moderate, conservative candidates from June vote
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei supported a hardline watchdog body's disqualification of leading moderate and conservative candidates seeking to run in the June presidential election, state TV reported on Thursday.

The Guardian Council, which vets candidates, has approved seven out of 592 hopefuls including Iran's hardline judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi while excluding his high-profile rivals from the race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021