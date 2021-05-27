Left Menu

SI transferred for misbehaving with local BJP leader in UP

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 27-05-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 15:08 IST
SI transferred for misbehaving with local BJP leader in UP
  Country:
  India

A sub-inspector was transferred and one constable got suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a local BJP leader here, police said on Thursday.

The action was taken on the complaint of Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav against SI Jaiprakash Bhaskar and constable Rahul Tyagi for misbehaving with BJP district secretary Sunil Darshan, they said.

They also said that several people protested outside Kotwali police station, demanding action.

