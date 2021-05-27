SI transferred for misbehaving with local BJP leader in UP

A sub-inspector was transferred and one constable got suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a local BJP leader here, police said on Thursday.

The action was taken on the complaint of Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Yadav against SI Jaiprakash Bhaskar and constable Rahul Tyagi for misbehaving with BJP district secretary Sunil Darshan, they said.

They also said that several people protested outside Kotwali police station, demanding action.

