UK health minister Hancock says Cummings allegations untrue

British health minister Matt Hancock on Thursday rejected allegations he had repeatedly lied during his response to the COVID-19 pandemic made by Dominic Cummings, the former top aide of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-05-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 15:23 IST
British health minister Matt Hancock on Thursday rejected allegations he had repeatedly lied to during his response to the COVID-19 pandemic made by Dominic Cummings, the former top aide of Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "These allegations that were put yesterday ... are serious allegations," Hancock said in response to a question from the opposition Labour Party in parliament on Cummings' testimony.

"I welcome the opportunity to come to the House (of Commons) to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations around honesty are not true, and that I've been straight with people in public and in private throughout."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

