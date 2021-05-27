PM to visit Odisha, West Bengal to review cyclone Yaas impact
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to review the impact of cyclone Yaas on the two coastal states. He will then hold a review meeting in West Bengal.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to review the impact of cyclone Yaas on the two coastal states. Government sources said Modi will first hold a review meeting in Bhubaneswar and then proceed for an aerial survey in the affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur. He will then hold a review meeting in West Bengal. Cyclone Yaas pounded parts of India's eastern coast on Wednesday, killing at least four people and forcing more than 21 lakh people to be evacuated to safe shelters in West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi instructed that COVID-19 testing needs to be scaled up further in areas with high test positivity rates: PMO.
PM Narendra Modi reviews preparedness on cyclone Tauktae, asks officials to take all measures to ensure people are safely evacuated.
COVID-19: Empower ASHA, anganwadi workers with all necessary tools to boost fight in rural areas, says PM Narendra Modi.
Important to ensure proper distribution of oxygen supply in rural areas: PM Narendra Modi at COVID-19 review meet.
Cyclone Yaas may hit West Bengal on May 26, Mamata reviews preparations