Class 12 board exams to be held in late July, Class 10 tests in mid-August: Mamata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 16:14 IST
West Bengal will hold the Class 12 board examinations in the last week of July, while the tests for Class 10 will take place in mid-August, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday.

The dates will be announced later by the respective boards, she said.

''We have decided to hold the secondary (Madhyamik) and higher secondary (Uccho Madhyamik) examinations... adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols,'' Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Both the board examinations will be held at home centres and only for compulsory subjects, she added.

