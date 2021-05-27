No instability in MVA govt, says Jayant Patil

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Thursday said there was no ''instability'' in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in the state.

NCP president Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening, giving rise to speculation about tensions within the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

''I don't know what transpired in the meeting. But there is no question of instability in the government. New issues do crop up....what is the connection between them and the government's stability,'' Patil said, speaking to reporters.

On the Maratha quota issue, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ''take a decision in Parliament''.

''State BJP leaders must pursue the matter with their central leadership,'' he said when asked about the future of the quota which has been struck down by the Supreme Court.

On lifting the current lockdown-like restrictions in the state on account of coronavirus pandemic, Patil said the issue of restrictions and COVID-19 numbers is discussed in the cabinet meeting every week.

''Any decision will be taken only after discussions,'' he said when asked if the restrictions will be eased after June 1.

Meanwhile, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters that Sharad Pawar has resumed his political activities after taking rest following a surgery.

''He met chief minister Thackeray on Wednesday. He held discussions with (BJP Rajya Sabha MP) Sambhajiraje and NCP leaders this morning,'' Malik said.

Pawar has called a meeting of all NCP legislators on June 1, he said.

''He will hold a separate meeting with NCP ministers and take a review of their performance,'' Malik said.

The NCP supremo had said before the West Bengal elections that opposition unity was desirable, and he will ''start working in that direction against the backdrop of the Central government's poor handling of the COVID pandemic and failure to deal with vaccine shortage,'' he said.

