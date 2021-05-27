BJP MLA protests against closed wheat procurement centre in UP's Ballia

BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday sat on a dharna alleging that a government-run wheat purchase centre has been closed despite orders issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''The purchase centre is closed for the past four days despite the CM's order. After asking the district magistrate (DM) several times, no one is ready to hear. I will sit on dharna till it is reopened,'' said Singh, who represents Bairia constituency in the Assembly.

Advertisement

The MLA also shared a Facebook post in which one Happy Singh is shown alleging that the procurement centre is closed and wheat sacks kept in the open that could be damaged during rains.

When contacted, Ballia District Magistrate Aditi Singh did not reply to the allegations of the ruling party legislator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)