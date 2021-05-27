Left Menu

BJP MLA protests against closed wheat procurement centre in UP's Ballia

I will sit on dharna till it is reopened, said Singh, who represents Bairia constituency in the Assembly.The MLA also shared a Facebook post in which one Happy Singh is shown alleging that the procurement centre is closed and wheat sacks kept in the open that could be damaged during rains.When contacted, Ballia District Magistrate Aditi Singh did not reply to the allegations of the ruling party legislator.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:17 IST
BJP MLA protests against closed wheat procurement centre in UP's Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Thursday sat on a dharna alleging that a government-run wheat purchase centre has been closed despite orders issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

''The purchase centre is closed for the past four days despite the CM's order. After asking the district magistrate (DM) several times, no one is ready to hear. I will sit on dharna till it is reopened,'' said Singh, who represents Bairia constituency in the Assembly.

The MLA also shared a Facebook post in which one Happy Singh is shown alleging that the procurement centre is closed and wheat sacks kept in the open that could be damaged during rains.

When contacted, Ballia District Magistrate Aditi Singh did not reply to the allegations of the ruling party legislator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003214 update with tons of fixes

 Global
2
Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of Games

Asahi daily, an official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for cancellation of G...

 Japan
3
Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Google Maps indoor Street View imagery launched in Australia

Australia
4
In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

In new advisory, Cyprus to give mRNA vaccines to those under 50

 Cyprus

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021