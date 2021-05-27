France's Macron says 'apologise' is not the right word in Rwanda genocide

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday "apologize" was not the right word to use when referring to France's role in Rwanda's genocide, after saying earlier he recognized his country's "responsibilities" in the 1994 tragedy.

"Apologies is not the appropriate term and I cannot grant forgiveness", Macron said during a joint press conference with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)