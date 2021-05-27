France's Macron says 'apologise' is not the right word in Rwanda genocide
Reuters | Kigali | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:19 IST
- Country:
- Rwanda
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday "apologize" was not the right word to use when referring to France's role in Rwanda's genocide, after saying earlier he recognized his country's "responsibilities" in the 1994 tragedy.
"Apologies is not the appropriate term and I cannot grant forgiveness", Macron said during a joint press conference with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paul Kagame
- France
- Macron
- Emmanuel Macron
- Rwanda
- Rwandan
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cycling-Women's Tour de France to return in 2022, says race director
Court rules Air France, Airbus should stand trial over 2009 crash - prosecutor
Macron's party pulls support for local election candidate over hijab
Court orders Airbus, Air France to stand trial over 2009 crash
France is linking fishing rights with future post-Brexit financial services deal - source