MP: Freedom fighter and Islamic scholar dies

Noted Islamic scholar, freedom fighter and All India Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind's vice president Moulana Mufti Abdur Razzaq Khan died here after a prolonged illness, family sources said on Thursday.

He was 95.

He died on Wednesday night and his last rites were performed at the Bada Bagh graveyard on Thursday with the Madhya Pradesh police presenting a guard of honour before his burial.

A large number of people bid tearful adieu to the noted religious leader.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, and other senior leaders condoled Khan's demise.

