Will hold review meeting on cyclone devastation with PM Modi, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she would be holding a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cyclone-led devastation, during his visit to the state.Banerjee said that the meeting will be held at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district on Friday.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here after conducting a survey of cyclone-affected areas in Odisha.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:38 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that she would be holding a review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the cyclone-led devastation, during his visit to the state.

Banerjee said that the meeting will be held at Kalaikunda in Paschim Medinipur district on Friday.

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming here after conducting a survey of cyclone-affected areas in Odisha. He will reach Kalaikunda via Digha, and take his flight to Delhi from there. The PM will hold a review meeting with me at Kalaikunda,'' Banerjee told reporters at the secretariat.

The Bengal CM, along with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay, is scheduled to undertake an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

