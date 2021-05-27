Senator Capito says optimistic on reaching infrastructure deal with Biden -CNBC
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:51 IST
- Country:
- United States
Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Thursday said she was optimistic a bipartisan agreement could be reached on a plan to overhaul the nation's infrastructure and that they were inching closer to a deal with Democratic President Joe Biden.
"We're just going to keep pursuing" it, she said in an interview with CNBC shortly before she and other Republican senators were set to release their latest counterproposal at a news conference on Thursday morning.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CNBC
- Capito
- Joe Biden
- Shelley Moore
- U.S.
- Democratic
- Republican
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congresswoman says Trump administration botched Capitol riot preparations
U.S. Marine officer first active-duty military charged in U.S. Capitol riot
Proposed bipartisan probe of deadly U.S. Capitol attack wins support
Proposed bipartisan probe of deadly U.S. Capitol attack wins support
Proposed bipartisan probe of deadly U.S. Capitol attack wins support