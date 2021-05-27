Left Menu

Senator Capito says optimistic on reaching infrastructure deal with Biden -CNBC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-05-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 27-05-2021 17:51 IST
US President Joe Biden (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito on Thursday said she was optimistic a bipartisan agreement could be reached on a plan to overhaul the nation's infrastructure and that they were inching closer to a deal with Democratic President Joe Biden.

"We're just going to keep pursuing" it, she said in an interview with CNBC shortly before she and other Republican senators were set to release their latest counterproposal at a news conference on Thursday morning.

